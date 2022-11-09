Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,830 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,174. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $184.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day moving average is $167.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

