CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,048 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average is $117.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

