Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 16,965 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,965 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 20.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,518,000 after buying an additional 797,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.01. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

