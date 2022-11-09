Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,560 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Welltower by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 93.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 50.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Welltower Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.