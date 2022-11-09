Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Increased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 425.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Yum China by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $771,000. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Yum China by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 542,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at $211,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at $211,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum China Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of YUMC opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.