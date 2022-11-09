Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,977 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

