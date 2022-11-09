Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $122,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,934 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,186,000 after buying an additional 1,054,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 479.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,091,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,771,000 after buying an additional 903,013 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Mondelez International Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

