American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Tower by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,721,000 after buying an additional 74,405 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $203.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

