Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 9,473 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:CNO opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

