Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $205,000 in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. TheStreet downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

