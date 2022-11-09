Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,405 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $391.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on BVH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Bluegreen Vacations Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

