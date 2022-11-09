Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 112.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 171.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

NYSE:FND opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $138.72.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

