Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $157,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,133 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,188,000 after acquiring an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 917,939 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,295,000 after acquiring an additional 202,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $155.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

