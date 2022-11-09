Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Trex were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

TREX opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Trex Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.