Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 193,873 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,873 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of NextDecade worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NextDecade by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEXT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

NextDecade Stock Down 1.4 %

NextDecade Company Profile

NEXT stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. NextDecade Co. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

