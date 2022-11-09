Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 110 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC stock opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

