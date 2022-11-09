Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.2 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQR opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

