Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.10.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RL. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.