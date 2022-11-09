The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,692 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 132.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Chemours by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

