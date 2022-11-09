Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 35,500 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

