Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,044 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 51,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $509,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 612,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,629.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,501.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KRP opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.65%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

