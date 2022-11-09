Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CAO Sells $64,620.00 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Several research firms have recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 251,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 249,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 56.7% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

