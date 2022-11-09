National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.29.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

In related news, Director J. Timothy Warren purchased 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at $153,976,555.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Timothy Warren acquired 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.