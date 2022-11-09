Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 55.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

