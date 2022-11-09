abrdn plc Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 738,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 150.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 821,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 493,265 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 956.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 483,485 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

