The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 328.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:THG opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.29. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

