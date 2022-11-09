abrdn plc Increases Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 5.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 5.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 3.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

BeiGene stock opened at $189.13 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $392.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.82.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

