Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 7,800 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Switch were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 7.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Switch by 43.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $5,270,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,964,360 shares in the company, valued at $100,758,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,400 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Switch Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Switch had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 58.11%. The company had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Switch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

