abrdn plc Sells 2,120 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

