abrdn plc Sells 138 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGP. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

EGP stock opened at $153.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

