Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 80,016 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80,016 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 348,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 32,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 92.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

