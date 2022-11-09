Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.84 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $454.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,385 shares of company stock worth $17,384,352 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

