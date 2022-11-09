Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $192.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

