Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,601 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 184.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 1,595.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHI shares. CL King dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.79.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

