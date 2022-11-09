Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lessened by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $173.84 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $454.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,385 shares of company stock worth $17,384,352. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

