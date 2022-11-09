State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.05 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average is $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.07. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $127.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 44.54%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at $891,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

