State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEOG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Neogen by 3,130.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $578,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Neogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 345,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Price Performance

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $316,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,080.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $316,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,080.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,556.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,100 shares of company stock worth $526,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Articles

