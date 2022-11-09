MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 64.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 345.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 120,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.