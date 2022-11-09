Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $33.91 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

