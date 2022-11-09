Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.6 %

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.