Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 327 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 395.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

