Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €73.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €73.00 ($73.00) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($67.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HEN3 opened at €63.86 ($63.86) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($129.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €62.35 and a 200-day moving average of €62.22.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

