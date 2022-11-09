Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €54.00 by Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €54.00 ($54.00) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($53.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($63.10) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

SHL opened at €46.99 ($46.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.31. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €40.32 ($40.32) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($67.66). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

