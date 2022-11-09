ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €650.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €650.00 ($650.00) target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €466.00 ($466.00) price objective on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($700.00) price objective on ASML in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($750.00) target price on ASML in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €550.00 ($550.00) target price on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($615.00) target price on ASML in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

ASML Stock Performance

