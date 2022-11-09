Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.57. Telefónica shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 17,690 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.68) to €4.10 ($4.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.90) to €2.70 ($2.70) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Telefónica Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Telefónica Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 350.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 88.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

