Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Down to $10.11

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $9.37. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 20,408 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,089,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,754.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,903,076.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,568 shares of company stock valued at $577,104 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

