23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $2.96

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.96, but opened at 3.07. 23andMe shares last traded at 2.88, with a volume of 19,070 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on 23andMe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 75.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 63.40 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 95.61%.

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total transaction of 31,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately 713,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.