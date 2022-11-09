Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.
Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.