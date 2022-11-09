Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 102,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 61,923 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 96,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 831,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

