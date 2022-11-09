HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Cowen

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.89.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.