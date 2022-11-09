Wells Fargo & Company Raises HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $65.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

